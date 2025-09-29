Trump's New Tariffs to Shake U.S. Furniture Market

In a recent social media post, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that further details are forthcoming on the newly announced tariffs on furniture imports. The initial announcement revealed levies as high as 50%, affecting kitchen cabinets and vanities, as well as upholstered furniture starting October 1.

These import duties aim to encourage domestic manufacturing. However, industry executives have voiced concerns, citing a lack of U.S. manufacturing capacity as a significant hurdle. Companies like Williams-Sonoma and RH have already flagged the potential impact of these tariffs in their financial discussions.

Amid changes brought by the tariffs and rising costs of commodities and supply-chains, consumer prices on a variety of goods, from apparel to electronics, are seeing upward pressure. The alteration in the tariff environment is a key factor challenging manufacturers and retailers alike.

