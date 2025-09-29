Wall Street Rallies Despite Economic Uncertainty

On Monday, Wall Street opened with gains across its major indexes, defying economic unrest from potential government closure and hawkish input from the Federal Reserve. Investors appeared optimistic, setting a positive tone for the week ahead.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw an initial increase of 59.0 points, translating to a 0.13% rise, opening at 46,306.34. The S&P 500 followed suit, advancing by 17.9 points or 0.27%, reaching 6,661.58.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also participated in the upswing, climbing 121.2 points, marking a 0.54% higher opening at 22,605.299. This uptick signals market resilience amid looming economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)