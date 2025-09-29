Left Menu

Wall Street Rallies Despite Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street began the week on a positive note as its major indexes rose at Monday's opening. This comes amid concerns over a potential government shutdown and despite cautious remarks from a Federal Reserve official. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:04 IST
On Monday, Wall Street opened with gains across its major indexes, defying economic unrest from potential government closure and hawkish input from the Federal Reserve. Investors appeared optimistic, setting a positive tone for the week ahead.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw an initial increase of 59.0 points, translating to a 0.13% rise, opening at 46,306.34. The S&P 500 followed suit, advancing by 17.9 points or 0.27%, reaching 6,661.58.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also participated in the upswing, climbing 121.2 points, marking a 0.54% higher opening at 22,605.299. This uptick signals market resilience amid looming economic challenges.

