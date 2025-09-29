PHDCCI Launches 'India Business & Public Policy Forum' in Bhopal

The inaugural edition of the 'India Business and Public Policy Forum' was organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in partnership with Visa Inc in Bhopal on Monday. This initiative aims to support businesses and communities in aligning with government and policy-making processes at the state level.

During the event, PHDCCI Senior Secretary Atul K Thakur emphasized the dynamic nature of the global business environment and India's position as the fourth largest economy. He highlighted the importance of public policy in facilitating government-industry interactions and addressing challenges in areas such as geopolitics, trade law, and sustainability.

Chief Guest Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh, praised the state's investment policies and infrastructure. The forum served as a platform for policymakers and industry leaders to bridge gaps between business and policy, exploring ways to foster economic change through innovations and collaboration.