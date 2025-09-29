Euro Zone Bonds Fluctuate Amid Dual Ratings Upgrade and U.S. Fiscal Uncertainty

Euro zone government bond yields experienced a decline on Monday, influenced by forthcoming critical data from Europe and the United States. In particular, Spanish bonds gained traction due to two sovereign ratings upgrades received the previous Friday. Investor activity remained cautious as attention turned to a looming U.S. government shutdown.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield decreased, following a recent high, reflecting a global trend of rising yields despite a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut. Experts suggest that continued rate cuts could lower long-end yields further, with Spain's economic outlook perceived as particularly promising.

Italy and France also saw reductions in their bond yields. Upcoming releases of euro zone inflation data and U.S. labor statistics are anticipated to provide insights into future interest rate movements. Amid potential disruption from a government shutdown, employment data remains crucial for the Fed's rate trajectory considerations.

