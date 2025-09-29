TotalEnergies CEO Raises Concerns Over U.S. LNG Project Surplus

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne voiced skepticism regarding the feasibility of numerous U.S. LNG projects despite their regulatory approvals. Pouyanne highlights the challenge of securing long-term buyers and necessary financing as key hurdles.

His warnings focus on the risk of an oversupply in the LNG market if all proposed U.S. plants come online, echoing previous concerns about exaggerated expansion in the sector.

Pouyanne also noted that political motivations, particularly President Trump's influence to diminish trade deficits, are driving some Asian countries to purchase U.S. LNG, rather than purely economic considerations.