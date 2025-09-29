Left Menu

TotalEnergies CEO Raises Concerns Over U.S. LNG Project Surplus

CEO of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne, doubts the viability of all U.S. LNG projects due to challenges in securing long-term buyers and financing. His concerns include the potential market glut and the influence of political motives over economic incentives in securing Asian buyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:47 IST
TotalEnergies CEO Raises Concerns Over U.S. LNG Project Surplus
  • Country:
  • France

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne voiced skepticism regarding the feasibility of numerous U.S. LNG projects despite their regulatory approvals. Pouyanne highlights the challenge of securing long-term buyers and necessary financing as key hurdles.

His warnings focus on the risk of an oversupply in the LNG market if all proposed U.S. plants come online, echoing previous concerns about exaggerated expansion in the sector.

Pouyanne also noted that political motivations, particularly President Trump's influence to diminish trade deficits, are driving some Asian countries to purchase U.S. LNG, rather than purely economic considerations.

TRENDING

1
Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Inside the Church Shooting Horror

Tragedy Strikes: Inside the Church Shooting Horror

 Global
3
National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administration

National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administra...

 India
4
Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025