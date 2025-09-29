Left Menu

Dialogue Continues: Government Announces Progress on Ladakh Issues Amid Tensions

The Union Home Ministry remains open to dialogue with the Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance over Ladakh issues. Current initiatives promise results but tensions rise following a protest. The government assures that discussions will continue to address demands for statehood and special status under the Sixth Schedule.

29-09-2025
Office of Union Home MInistry (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Union Home Ministry stated on Monday its ongoing commitment to dialogue with the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) regarding matters affecting the UT of Ladakh. The Ministry reiterated that discussions are always welcomed via the High Powered Committee (HPC) or similar forums.

This dialogue mechanism has reportedly produced positive outcomes, such as enhanced reservations for Scheduled Tribes, women's reservations in local councils, and language protections. Recruitment for 1800 government positions in Ladakh is underway, expressing confidence that continued discussions will yield further advancements soon.

Despite these developments, tensions escalated after the Leh Apex Body's chairman, Thupstan Chhewang, declared a halt to negotiations with the central government until peace returns. This follows violent protests demanding statehood and a Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh. Meanwhile, the government maintains its engagement through various formal and informal meetings, although certain groups criticize the dialogue's progress.

