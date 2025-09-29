UPITS 2025: Boosting Uttar Pradesh's Global Trade Presence

The 3rd Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025) ended on a high at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, marking unprecedented success according to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO). The five-day event, held from September 25-29, fostered over 31,650 B2B meetings and resulted in the signing of more than 3,900 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) valued at $425 million USD.

This major trade show, orchestrated by the Government of Uttar Pradesh and overseen by FIEO, is projected to generate a business exceeding Rs 12,500 crore. The event attracted participation from 88 nations, highlighting the diverse engagement from countries including Australia, Brazil, and Germany, among others, as regional partners like Nepal and Kenya contributed significant entries.

SC Ralhan, President of FIEO, applauded the event's scale and impact, affirming it as evidence of international trust in India's export potential. In alignment, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized Uttar Pradesh's rising status in the global trade ecosystem, noting developments in Free Trade Agreements (FTA) aimed at elevating India's economic standing globally.