Miracle Survival: Newborn Thrown from Hospital Floor

A newborn girl miraculously survived after allegedly being thrown from the first floor of a hospital by her teenage mother to avoid social stigma. The baby, injured but alive, was admitted to a special care unit. The case has sparked legal actions and prompted welfare investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Burhanpur | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:44 IST
  • India

In a shocking incident in Burhanpur district, a newborn girl miraculously survived after allegedly being thrown from the first floor of a hospital by her 16-year-old mother, officials confirmed on Monday.

The baby landed on a heap of refuse, sustaining a neck injury, but her survival has been deemed miraculous by attendees. The teenage mother, unmarried, reportedly acted out of fear of social stigma, police sources indicated.

Authorities have registered a case against the mother and have also booked a 19-year-old male under the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code for his alleged involvement in impregnating the minor. The Child Welfare Committee has stepped in to assess the situation and provide necessary intervention.

