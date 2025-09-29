Left Menu

Sebi Cracks Down on Man Industries for Financial Misstatement

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred Man Industries and three executives from the securities market for two years. They have been fined Rs 25 lakh each for financial misstatements that misled investors about the company's true financial state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:57 IST
Sebi Cracks Down on Man Industries for Financial Misstatement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has taken stringent action against Man Industries (India) Ltd, banning the company and three of its senior executives from accessing the securities markets for a two-year period. This decision comes in response to allegations of financial misstatement.

The penalized individuals—Ramesh Mansukhani, Nikhil Mansukhani, and Ashok Gupta—stand accused of misleading financial disclosures. According to Sebi's order, financial statements from FY 2015-16 to FY 2020-21 were deliberately misstated to present a deceptive image to investors.

The complaint that triggered Sebi's probe pointed to fund diversions to subsidiaries and ignored consolidation practices, which concealed losses. A forensic audit, commissioned to investigate the matter, uncovered that Man Industries had sidelined certain financial data to create a misleading financial profile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs in Asia Cup 2025: A Nation Celebrates

India Triumphs in Asia Cup 2025: A Nation Celebrates

 India
2
Madagascar's Government Dissolution Amidst Gen Z-Inspired Protests: A Call for Dialogue and Reform

Madagascar's Government Dissolution Amidst Gen Z-Inspired Protests: A Call f...

 Global
3
Gujarat Giants Break Losing Streak with Dominant Win Over UP Yoddhas

Gujarat Giants Break Losing Streak with Dominant Win Over UP Yoddhas

 India
4
OECD Urges Economic Reforms to Combat Peru's Political Instability

OECD Urges Economic Reforms to Combat Peru's Political Instability

 Peru

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025