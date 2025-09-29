IIFT Launches Program to Boost India's Global Trade Negotiation Skills
The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) unveiled a specialized International Trade Negotiations Program for Department of Commerce officials, aimed at enhancing India's trade engagement. Highlighted by key speakers, the program promises to deliver expert knowledge and institutional support, reinforcing IIFT's commitment to trade education.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has launched an International Trade Negotiations Program for Department of Commerce officials, designed to enhance their negotiation skills for better global trade engagement, as announced by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, speaking at the inauguration, emphasized the importance of building institutional capacities and the critical role IIFT plays in international negotiations. The program, organized by IIFT's Centre for International Negotiations (CIN), will cover various relevant topics delivered by subject experts.
Prof. Vice Chancellor Rakesh Mohan Joshi highlighted IIFT's recent achievements and expansions, while Rohit Mehtani, Program Director, noted that the program aligns with the strategic vision to enhance government capabilities in trade discussions. IIFT continues to solidify its position as the premier institution for trade-related training and policy support in India.