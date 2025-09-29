Swadeshi Push and GST Reforms: A 'Bachat Utsav' for India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan engaged with local shopkeepers on Monday as part of a public outreach initiative designed to promote the use of Swadeshi products and inform the public about changes to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates. The campaign seeks to encourage the consumption of domestically produced goods while ensuring that both traders and consumers are aware of the latest tax reforms.

Previously, Chouhan had praised the implementation of GST reforms, describing them as a "Bachat Utsav" or savings festival for the populace. He emphasized that the revised tax rates have made essential goods, agricultural tools, and clothing more affordable, thereby directly benefiting ordinary citizens.

Addressing news agency ANI, Chouhan remarked, "In Navratri, the Goddess bestows blessings, but the Modi Government has delivered gifts. From today, everyday items are more affordable, agricultural products cost less, and clothing is cheaper. This is truly a 'Bachat Utsav.' People will save money that can be utilized elsewhere." The minister further underscored the significant savings for farmers under new GST rates, highlighting cost reductions up to Rs 23,000 on small tractors, Rs 63,000 on large tractors, and Rs 1.87 lakh on combine harvesters.

Chouhan congratulated citizens for the benefits brought by the reforms and underscored the importance of awareness. "Congratulations to the people... All our MLAs, MPs, and activists will visit markets to educate public about GST rates to ensure that benefits reach the intended recipients," he asserted.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Chouhan urged citizens and traders to embrace Indian goods. "Following PM Modi's message, we should buy 'Swadeshi' and traders should sell 'Swadeshi,'" he urged. The GST reforms, sanctioned by the Union Government on September 4, were enacted on September 22.

Dubbed GST 2.0, the system features two primary tax brackets, 5% and 18%, along with a 40% compensation cess on luxury and sin goods. The revamped framework is anticipated to ease compliance, lower consumer prices, bolster manufacturing, and support diverse sectors ranging from agriculture to FMCG to renewable energy. The reforms aim to reduce living costs, strengthen micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), expand the tax base, and foster inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)