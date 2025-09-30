Trump's Bold Coal Revival: A Temporary Boost?

The Trump administration has announced its decision to open up 13 million acres of federal land for coal mining and allocate $625 million for updating coal-fired power plants. This initiative marks President Trump's ongoing efforts to rejuvenate the declining coal industry, long impacted by environmental regulations and the rise of cheaper natural gas.

Top officials from the Energy and Interior departments, alongside the Environmental Protection Agency, have coordinated their actions following a series of executive orders meant to prioritize coal. These actions include extending the operation of coal plants in Michigan and Pennsylvania and reducing royalty rates to bolster global competitiveness of US coal producers.

Critics, particularly environmental advocates, have harshly criticized these moves. They argue that it prolongs reliance on polluting and nonviable energy resources while ignoring the advancements and increasing economic competitiveness of renewable energy. Amid global efforts for cleaner energy solutions, such maneuvers risk stepping back to older, less efficient energy practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)