Russia Escalates Attacks: A Call for Stronger International Response
Russia launched an extensive offensive targeting Ukraine's energy and civilian infrastructure, deploying nearly 500 drones and 40 missiles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemns these actions, urging stronger international intervention. He highlights the destructive impact on homes and power plants, emphasizing the need for a robust response from the U.S. and Europe.
In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Russia launched a significant offensive against Ukraine, deploying close to 500 drones and 40 missiles. This attack, which targeted critical energy and civilian infrastructure, was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday.
President Zelenskiy condemned the Russian attacks, particularly as they came during the Christmas and New Year period, a time traditionally associated with peace and goodwill. He criticized Russia's actions as turning these festive days into moments of destruction, with homes and power plants being heavily impacted.
He called on the United States and European nations to respond with more decisive measures against Moscow. Zelenskiy urged for stronger pressure to be applied to ensure that such violent actions do not continue to escalate the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
