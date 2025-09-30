Cyberattack Halts Production at Asahi Group Holdings

In a significant cybersecurity incident, Asahi Group Holdings, a leading Japanese beer and beverage producer, has seen its domestic production grind to a halt following a cyberattack. The company struggled to resume operations as a full assessment of the disruption is yet to be determined, a spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

With 30 plants across Japan, Asahi Group is a dominant force in the beverage sector, producing popular brands like Asahi Super Dry Beer, Nikka Whisky, and Mitsuya Cider. The cyberattack has sparked uncertainty about the operational status of these plants as investigations continue.

While the attack has led to a suspension in order processing, shipping, and call center activities, there is no evidence of any personal information being compromised. Asahi Group is working to resolve the issue promptly to minimize the impact on its operations.