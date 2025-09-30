Left Menu

IMF Reviews Pakistan's Economic Progress Amid Mixed Performance

An IMF mission began a review with Pakistan's economic team on implementing a $7 billion loan and a $1.1 billion sustainability facility. The meeting addressed mixed performance in meeting targets, especially in revenue collection. Discussions included potential corrective measures and a stalled petroleum refinery policy upgrade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 30-09-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 10:19 IST
IMF Reviews Pakistan's Economic Progress Amid Mixed Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission has commenced a crucial review with Pakistan's economic officials to assess the implementation of a $7 billion Extended Financing Facility (EFF) alongside a $1.1 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), as outlined in a recent media briefing.

The mixed performance of the program until June 2025 and an unfulfilled revenue collection target are central issues. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, leading Pakistan's delegation, hosted the IMF team led by Mission Chief Iva Petrova. Key economic stakeholders, including the State Bank of Pakistan governor and the Federal Board of Revenue chairman, attended the meeting.

Progress in the power sector was overshadowed by a shortfall in revenue collection, approximately Rs 1.2 trillion less than expected last fiscal year. The discussions focused on potential corrective measures, with an emphasis on faster implementation of future targets. The stalled brownfield refinery policy, involving $6 billion in investments, was also raised, aligning with the RSF's objectives to meet European emissions standards.

TRENDING

1
IMF Reviews Pakistan's Economic Progress Amid Mixed Performance

IMF Reviews Pakistan's Economic Progress Amid Mixed Performance

 Pakistan
2
Mysterious Explosion Rocks Alur Taluk Home, Injures Couple Severely

Mysterious Explosion Rocks Alur Taluk Home, Injures Couple Severely

 India
3
Skin Aesthete: Redefining Luxury Dermatology in India

Skin Aesthete: Redefining Luxury Dermatology in India

 Global
4
Fatal Love Clash: Tragedy Strikes Muzaffarnagar

Fatal Love Clash: Tragedy Strikes Muzaffarnagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025