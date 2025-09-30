Left Menu

Shimla Residents Rally for Stray Animal Control

Residents of Shimla gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner's office, urging immediate action against the rising threat of stray dogs and monkeys. Leaders called for immediate municipal measures, especially as children face increased risk. The protest underscores citywide concerns over public safety and maintains pressure on local authorities.

The Shimla Citizens' Forum on Monday staged a protest against the alleged increasing threat posed by stray dogs and monkeys in the city, (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Monday, the Shimla Citizens' Forum staged a protest outside the Shimla Deputy Commissioner's office to address the growing menace of stray dogs and monkeys, particularly concerning children. The demonstration emphasized the need for immediate action from municipal authorities.

Jagmohan Thakur, President of the Shimla Citizens' Forum, articulated the protesters' demand for concrete measures during the municipal House session. 'Our priority is for the Municipal Corporation to take swift action. This issue affects the entire city,' Thakur said.

Shimla Mayor Surendra Chauhan acknowledged the issue, highlighting ongoing vaccinations and sterilizations. Yet, incidents persist. He called for public cooperation, noting designated feeding zones and the pivotal role of social organizations in resolving this for safer communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

