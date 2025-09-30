Left Menu

India's Triumph in Asia Cup: A Celebration in Sand and Sportsmanship

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik commemorated India's historic Asia Cup 2025 victory through his intricate sand art. Meanwhile, Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, emerged undefeated in the T20I series, igniting national pride. In a heartfelt gesture, Yadav pledged his match fees to support India's armed forces and terror attack victims.

Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand art to celebrate India's victory in the Asia Cup 2025 (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee, Sudarsan Pattnaik, celebrated India's triumph in the Asia Cup 2025 with a stunning sand art project. Attributing the victory to divine blessings, Pattnaik crafted an artwork featuring Rafale and a cricket bat, symbolizing India's prowess and strength, while conveying his congratulations to Team India.

Prior to the Asia Cup, Pattnaik unveiled a 250-ball sand sculpture of goddess Durga, rallying blessings for the Indian team. Tilak Varma's half-century, alongside critical partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, culminated in India clinching their ninth Asia Cup title after a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan at Dubai.

Under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, India has been a force in T20Is, winning 18 matches while losing only two. The Asia Cup victory galvanized a nation, sparking celebrations. In a significant move, captain Yadav announced that he would donate his entire match fees to the Indian army and the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing the importance of supporting fellow Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

