Seshaasai Technologies' Spectacular IPO Market Debut

Seshaasai Technologies Ltd witnessed a 3% rise in its shares during its market debut, trading above the issue price of Rs 423. The stock opened at Rs 436 on the BSE and Rs 432 on the NSE.

With a market valuation at Rs 6,747.30 crore, the company's Rs 813-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) amassed 68.13 times subscription by its final bidding day. The IPO combined a fresh issue worth Rs 480 crore and an offer for sale of 78.74 lakh shares, totaling Rs 333 crore.

Proceeds from the new shares, including Rs 198 crore for manufacturing expansion and Rs 300 crore for debt settlement, will propel growth. Known for its expertise in payment solutions, Seshaasai develops and secures data on various cards prior to delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)