Left Menu

Seshaasai Technologies' Spectacular IPO Market Debut

Seshaasai Technologies Ltd made a successful market debut, with its shares climbing 3% over the issue price of Rs 423. The IPO, valued at Rs 813 crore, was widely subscribed. Proceeds will fund expansion and debt repayment. The company specializes in payment solutions and secure data embedding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:25 IST
Seshaasai Technologies' Spectacular IPO Market Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seshaasai Technologies Ltd witnessed a 3% rise in its shares during its market debut, trading above the issue price of Rs 423. The stock opened at Rs 436 on the BSE and Rs 432 on the NSE.

With a market valuation at Rs 6,747.30 crore, the company's Rs 813-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) amassed 68.13 times subscription by its final bidding day. The IPO combined a fresh issue worth Rs 480 crore and an offer for sale of 78.74 lakh shares, totaling Rs 333 crore.

Proceeds from the new shares, including Rs 198 crore for manufacturing expansion and Rs 300 crore for debt settlement, will propel growth. Known for its expertise in payment solutions, Seshaasai develops and secures data on various cards prior to delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Gifts: 3D-Printed Pistols Stir Diplomatic Waves

Controversial Gifts: 3D-Printed Pistols Stir Diplomatic Waves

 New Zealand
2
Taliban Curtails Internet and Mobile Services Across Afghanistan

Taliban Curtails Internet and Mobile Services Across Afghanistan

 Global
3
Stampede Tragedy: Arrests and Probes Following Karur Rally Chaos

Stampede Tragedy: Arrests and Probes Following Karur Rally Chaos

 India
4
KDA Stands Firm: No Talks Until Ladakh's Climate Activists Are Freed

KDA Stands Firm: No Talks Until Ladakh's Climate Activists Are Freed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025