Desperate Measures: Women in Gaza Face Exploitation Amid Crisis

A growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza has left many women vulnerable to exploitation, with some local men reportedly offering essential resources in exchange for sexual favors. An Associated Press report cites testimonies from six women who described their harrowing experiences.

Psychologists and aid groups have confirmed an uptick in exploitation reports as desperation grows. Cultural stigma around discussing sexual violence and a fear of retribution keep many silent. These issues are compounded by nearly two years of conflict, a blockade exacerbating resource scarcity, and the chaos surrounding aid distribution.

Despite these challenges, the UN and other aid organizations maintain they are committed to a zero-tolerance policy toward sexual exploitation. Yet, experts warn that existing data might only reveal a fraction of the problem, as the crisis in Gaza continues to push women into impossible decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)