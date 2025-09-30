Nationwide Strike Hits Nigeria's Oil Sector Amidst Union Dismissals at Dangote Refinery
A nationwide strike in Nigeria, initiated by the national oil workers' union after over 800 members were dismissed by the Dangote refinery, has led to the closure of key oil offices. The strike highlights tensions and potential disruptions in Africa's top oil producer as union negotiations remain unresolved.
Nigeria's oil sector is embroiled in turmoil following a nationwide strike declared by the national oil workers' union. The industrial action follows the dismissal of over 800 workers from the Dangote refinery, Africa's largest, sparking fears of significant disruption in the country's oil supply and trade.
The strike, which began on Monday, has seen the closure of offices belonging to Nigeria's oil regulator and the state oil company. Despite government-mediated talks on Monday, no resolution has been reached, leaving the industry in a precarious state.
The strike underscores mounting tensions amid accusations of sabotage and questions about labor protections in Nigeria's private sector. Analysts worry the situation could escalate, affecting oil production and supply chains, potentially crippling Nigeria's economy.
ALSO READ
Leadership Shifts: New Appointments at Union and Central Banks of India
Dialogue mechanism established with LAB and KDA through HPC yielded good results: Union Home Ministry on Ladakh statehood agitation row.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh reviews preparations for IISF 2025, calls for wider student outreach
Union Minister Puri Inaugurates 5th Women's Hockey Championship
Union Home Minister Launches Major Water and Sewerage Projects in Delhi