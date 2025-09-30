Nationwide Strike Hits Nigeria's Oil Sector Amidst Union Dismissals at Dangote Refinery

Nigeria's oil sector is embroiled in turmoil following a nationwide strike declared by the national oil workers' union. The industrial action follows the dismissal of over 800 workers from the Dangote refinery, Africa's largest, sparking fears of significant disruption in the country's oil supply and trade.

The strike, which began on Monday, has seen the closure of offices belonging to Nigeria's oil regulator and the state oil company. Despite government-mediated talks on Monday, no resolution has been reached, leaving the industry in a precarious state.

The strike underscores mounting tensions amid accusations of sabotage and questions about labor protections in Nigeria's private sector. Analysts worry the situation could escalate, affecting oil production and supply chains, potentially crippling Nigeria's economy.