Massive Federal Exodus: Buyouts Spark Alarming Brain Drain

More than 150,000 federal employees are set to depart from the U.S. government payroll this week after opting for buyouts, creating the largest single-year exodus of civil servants in nearly 80 years. Unions and experts caution that this mass departure signifies a critical loss of institutional knowledge.

Workers resigning are part of a deferred exit program initiated by President Trump, who aims to reduce the federal workforce size through financial incentives coupled with dismissal threats. This move, while saving costs, is raising concerns about the diminished capability of important government agencies.

The buyouts impact various departments, causing disruptions in essential services such as weather forecasts and scientific research. The loss of skilled professionals from NASA to the Agricultural Research Service underlines an irreversible 'brain drain', contributing to inefficiencies and service delivery challenges across the board.