Stellantis Adjusts Production Amid European Market Challenges
Stellantis will pause production at its Mulhouse plant from October 27 to November 2 due to a challenging European market. The plant, with 2,000 employees, manufactures Peugeot and DS models. This decision follows previous temporary halts at other plants, aimed at managing inventory and adapting to market demands.
Stellantis has announced a temporary suspension of operations at its Mulhouse facility from October 27 to November 2, according to union and company reports released on Tuesday.
The plant, which employs approximately 2,000 workers, produces Peugeot's 308 and 408 models as well as the DS7. This measure is a response to the challenging European market and aims at optimizing inventory management ahead of year-end.
This decision is part of a broader strategy, following earlier production pauses at Stellantis plants in Poissy, France, and Pomigliano, Italy, due to sluggish market demand in Europe.
