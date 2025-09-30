Stellantis Adjusts Production Amid European Market Challenges

Stellantis has announced a temporary suspension of operations at its Mulhouse facility from October 27 to November 2, according to union and company reports released on Tuesday.

The plant, which employs approximately 2,000 workers, produces Peugeot's 308 and 408 models as well as the DS7. This measure is a response to the challenging European market and aims at optimizing inventory management ahead of year-end.

This decision is part of a broader strategy, following earlier production pauses at Stellantis plants in Poissy, France, and Pomigliano, Italy, due to sluggish market demand in Europe.