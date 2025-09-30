Left Menu

Gold and Silver Rush: India's Festive Season Imports Soar Despite Record Prices

India's gold and silver imports nearly doubled in September, driven by banks and jewellers rushing to stock up ahead of festivals despite record high prices. The surge could widen India's trade deficit and impact the rupee. Higher taxes on imports are also causing a rush before new base prices apply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:54 IST
Gold and Silver Rush: India's Festive Season Imports Soar Despite Record Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has seen a significant spike in gold and silver imports in September, nearly doubling from August levels, despite soaring prices. This influx is primarily driven by banks and jewellers eager to build inventories before festival season and anticipated hikes in import taxes, explained industry insiders and government officials.

As the world's second-largest consumer of gold, India's higher imports contribute to sustaining global gold prices, even as demand in top consumer China wanes. However, this increase in imports could exacerbate the country's trade deficit and put further pressure on the already struggling rupee, experts warn.

Jewellers who refrained from purchasing in recent months due to high costs are now stocking up, paying a premium, particularly ahead of the auspicious Diwali festival in October. Meanwhile, the gap between India's buying at premiums and China's selling at steep discounts reflects contrasting market dynamics between the two largest gold consumers.

TRENDING

1
Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

 India
2
Euro Area Bonds: A Monthly Yield Snapshot

Euro Area Bonds: A Monthly Yield Snapshot

 Global
3
120 Iranians detained in US for entering country illegally to be returned to Iran, state TV says, reports AP.

120 Iranians detained in US for entering country illegally to be returned to...

 Global
4
Trump's Bold Gaza Peace Proposal Gains Global Attention

Trump's Bold Gaza Peace Proposal Gains Global Attention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025