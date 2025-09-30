Left Menu

Paddy Procurement Kicks Off in Western UP: Direct Payments to Farmers

Paddy procurement in Western Uttar Pradesh begins Wednesday for the 2025-26 Kharif marketing year. Registered farmers will receive direct payments within 48 hours. Covering various divisions, procurement will ensure transparency using biometric verification. An MSP increase for paddy has been announced, and farmers can register via online platforms for the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state government of Uttar Pradesh has announced that paddy procurement in Western Uttar Pradesh will start in a phased manner from Wednesday, initiating the Kharif marketing year 2025-26.

The procurement will involve only registered farmers, with payments transferred directly to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts within 48 hours, as detailed in an official statement released on Tuesday. Areas covered include divisions such as Meerut and Saharanpur, extending procurement from October 1, 2025, to January 31, 2026. Similar efforts will commence in Eastern Uttar Pradesh starting November 1, 2025.

As of September 30, over 23,500 farmers have registered under a new OTP-based single registration system. To prevent middlemen interference, e-POP devices will conduct biometric verifications at procurement centers. Farmers can register through the Food and Civil Supplies Department's website or the UP Kisan Mitra mobile app. The state announced an increased MSP for paddy varieties, encouraging transparency and ease of access for farmers.

