India Strengthens Global Role at UNESCO MONDIACULT 2025 in Barcelona

The Minister of Culture, Government of India, participated in the World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development (MONDIACULT 2025), convened by UNESCO in Barcelona, Spain, on 29 September 2025. The high-level gathering brought together ministers, cultural leaders, and policymakers from across the globe to deliberate on the future of international cultural cooperation, policies, and sustainable development.

India’s Leadership Role in the Asia-Pacific Group

A highlight of the conference was India’s growing recognition as a cultural leader in the Asia-Pacific region. During the Ministerial Plenary Session, India’s Minister of Culture assumed the responsibility of Chairing the Asia-Pacific Group. This role underscored India’s increasing influence in shaping collective positions within UNESCO’s cultural policy agenda and promoting cooperation across diverse countries of the region.

Key Engagements at the Conference

Opening Ceremony: The Minister attended the opening session, which featured a blend of artistic performances and keynote addresses by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and the President of the Government of Spain. The event set the tone for the conference by highlighting culture as a unifying force for peace, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

Ministerial Plenary Session: The plenary deliberations revolved around the central theme of culture as a global public good and an enabler of sustainable development. India highlighted its strong cultural heritage, while also showcasing contemporary policy efforts that integrate culture with developmental goals.

Thematic Session on Cultural Rights and Economy of Culture: In this session, the Indian Minister emphasized India’s long-standing commitment to cultural rights, equity, and diversity. The intervention focused on strengthening the creative economy—particularly arts, crafts, design, and digital platforms—as engines of inclusive and equitable growth that can generate employment opportunities and foster innovation.

Bilateral Engagements with Global Partners

On the sidelines of MONDIACULT 2025, the Minister of Culture held constructive bilateral meetings with counterparts from Spain, Iran, Norway, Colombia, and Greece. These discussions explored collaborative projects in the areas of:

Heritage conservation and management of tangible and intangible cultural assets

Development of creative industries including crafts, music, and performing arts

Museum partnerships for exchanges of knowledge, expertise, and exhibitions

Performing arts collaborations to deepen people-to-people ties

These interactions underscored India’s proactive approach to fostering international cultural linkages and expanding its role in global cultural networks.

India’s Commitment to Cultural Diplomacy

India’s presence at MONDIACULT 2025 reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to global cultural dialogue and cooperation. The country highlighted its dedication to protecting cultural heritage, supporting artistic freedom, and advancing the creative economy in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As a nation with one of the world’s richest and most diverse cultural heritages, India positioned itself as both a custodian of ancient traditions and a promoter of modern cultural expressions. By actively participating in MONDIACULT 2025, India signaled its determination to integrate culture into broader global development strategies and to serve as a bridge between tradition and innovation.

Looking Ahead

With its expanded role at UNESCO’s cultural conference, India has not only showcased its leadership in cultural diplomacy but also reaffirmed culture’s role as a powerful instrument of sustainability, peace, and inclusive growth. The outcomes of MONDIACULT 2025 are expected to guide global cultural policies for the coming decade, with India playing a pivotal role in shaping this vision.