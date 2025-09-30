Left Menu

Fast-Tracking Interconnectors: Iberian Push for European Energy Unity

France, Portugal, and Spain are set to discuss accelerating power interconnector projects to improve electricity links after a significant April blackout. This move aims to enhance Spain and Portugal's poor electricity connections with Europe. Talks will focus on key projects like the Bay of Biscay interconnector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:13 IST
Fast-Tracking Interconnectors: Iberian Push for European Energy Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to enhance electricity connectivity, France, Portugal, and Spain will convene discussions aimed at expediting power interconnector projects. This development follows a massive blackout in April that underscored the need for better links with the rest of Europe.

The power outage spotlighted Iberia's inadequate electricity connections, prompting increased pressure on the European Commission and France to accelerate such projects. Portugal's energy minister, Maria da Graca Carvalho, expressed optimism that France is willing to push forward, bolstered by European Investment Bank support for the Bay of Biscay project.

While France's energy ministry has yet to comment, investigations into the blackout's cause are ongoing, with findings expected soon. By 2028, the Bay of Biscay interconnector is anticipated to be completed, marking a significant stride towards meeting the EU's target of 15% electricity capacity connectivity by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Awaits Central Funds for Wayanad Rehabilitation

Kerala Awaits Central Funds for Wayanad Rehabilitation

 India
2
TRAI: Navigating the Next Wave of Frequency Spectrum Auctions

TRAI: Navigating the Next Wave of Frequency Spectrum Auctions

 India
3
ED Searchlights on Reliance: A Tale of Alleged Financial Irregularities

ED Searchlights on Reliance: A Tale of Alleged Financial Irregularities

 India
4
Trump Alerts on Stealth Domestic Threats

Trump Alerts on Stealth Domestic Threats

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025