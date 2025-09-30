Fast-Tracking Interconnectors: Iberian Push for European Energy Unity

In a bid to enhance electricity connectivity, France, Portugal, and Spain will convene discussions aimed at expediting power interconnector projects. This development follows a massive blackout in April that underscored the need for better links with the rest of Europe.

The power outage spotlighted Iberia's inadequate electricity connections, prompting increased pressure on the European Commission and France to accelerate such projects. Portugal's energy minister, Maria da Graca Carvalho, expressed optimism that France is willing to push forward, bolstered by European Investment Bank support for the Bay of Biscay project.

While France's energy ministry has yet to comment, investigations into the blackout's cause are ongoing, with findings expected soon. By 2028, the Bay of Biscay interconnector is anticipated to be completed, marking a significant stride towards meeting the EU's target of 15% electricity capacity connectivity by 2030.

