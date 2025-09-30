Alternative Sugarcane Varieties: A Call for Agricultural Innovation

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to innovate new sugarcane varieties due to the current 'CO 0238' variety's susceptibility to red rot disease.

Speaking at an event, Chouhan stressed the creation of a dedicated research team to address the challenge posed by this disease. He also highlighted the increasing need for natural farming methods and the development of value-added bioproducts like ethanol to boost farmers' revenue.

Chouhan acknowledged complications in the sugar value chain, such as delayed payments to farmers, labor shortages, and the need for mechanization. ICAR Director General M L Jat outlined research priorities, and Deputy Director General Devendra Kumar Yadav noted the initial success and eventual challenges of the CO 0238 variety.