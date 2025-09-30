Reviving Punjab's Potato Fields: Micro Irrigation's Role in Water Conservation

Micro irrigation systems, increasingly vital for Punjab's agriculture, are gaining momentum as a key solution to dwindling groundwater resources. State minister Barinder Kumar Goyal underscored their importance during a recent workshop focused on potato cultivation's productivity. Micro irrigation ensures not only efficient water management but also enhances crop output.

The state provides substantial subsidies for system installations, particularly benefiting women, and small and marginal farmers. Goyal shared that these systems can reduce water usage by up to 50 percent, significantly boosting per-acre yields. He further emphasized micro irrigation's role in improving the quality and market appeal of produce.

A critical component of the state's water conservation strategy includes increasing canal irrigation coverage, which aims to foster sustainable agricultural practices. Additionally, an e-approval portal has been introduced to streamline the contractor and firm engagement process in micro irrigation projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)