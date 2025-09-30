Left Menu

Reviving Punjab's Potato Fields: Micro Irrigation's Role in Water Conservation

Punjab's Soil and Water Conservation Minister, Barinder Kumar Goyal, advocates for micro irrigation systems to save groundwater and boost potato crop yield. A workshop highlighted benefits like efficient fertilization and water-saving, offering up to 90% subsidies for select farmers. An e-approval portal for micro irrigation tenders was also launched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:29 IST
Reviving Punjab's Potato Fields: Micro Irrigation's Role in Water Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Micro irrigation systems, increasingly vital for Punjab's agriculture, are gaining momentum as a key solution to dwindling groundwater resources. State minister Barinder Kumar Goyal underscored their importance during a recent workshop focused on potato cultivation's productivity. Micro irrigation ensures not only efficient water management but also enhances crop output.

The state provides substantial subsidies for system installations, particularly benefiting women, and small and marginal farmers. Goyal shared that these systems can reduce water usage by up to 50 percent, significantly boosting per-acre yields. He further emphasized micro irrigation's role in improving the quality and market appeal of produce.

A critical component of the state's water conservation strategy includes increasing canal irrigation coverage, which aims to foster sustainable agricultural practices. Additionally, an e-approval portal has been introduced to streamline the contractor and firm engagement process in micro irrigation projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Awaits Central Funds for Wayanad Rehabilitation

Kerala Awaits Central Funds for Wayanad Rehabilitation

 India
2
TRAI: Navigating the Next Wave of Frequency Spectrum Auctions

TRAI: Navigating the Next Wave of Frequency Spectrum Auctions

 India
3
ED Searchlights on Reliance: A Tale of Alleged Financial Irregularities

ED Searchlights on Reliance: A Tale of Alleged Financial Irregularities

 India
4
Trump Alerts on Stealth Domestic Threats

Trump Alerts on Stealth Domestic Threats

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025