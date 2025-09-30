Harnessing Solar Power: A New Era for Electric Vehicles

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has called on corporations to embrace solar power for charging electric vehicles, aiming to diminish oil dependency and lower emissions. The appeal came during the launch of Refex Mobility's operations.

Highlighting the potential of electric vehicles, Joshi said, "To truly unlock the promise of electric vehicles and smart energy-efficient transportation, we must ensure they are powered by the Sun." The minister urged corporates to adopt solar-based charging for EV fleets to align with ESG commitments.

The government supports the EV ecosystem by covering up to 80% of project costs for owners and infrastructure developers. Meanwhile, Refex Mobility aims to expand its electric car fleet across major Indian cities, with plans to become a leader in clean mobility solutions.

