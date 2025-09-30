Left Menu

ED Searchlights on Reliance: A Tale of Alleged Financial Irregularities

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh against Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure, probing alleged illegal remittances abroad. This investigation spans both FEMA and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, with claims of fund diversions by multiple group companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:48 IST
ED Searchlights on Reliance: A Tale of Alleged Financial Irregularities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches on Tuesday across numerous sites in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, targeting the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure as part of an ongoing investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), official sources confirmed.

The ED's move involved inspections at six different premises linked to Reliance Infrastructure in Mumbai and Mhow, amid allegations of unauthorized overseas remittances. The company clarified that this action relates to issues dating back 15 years, specifically pointing to a completed domestic contract for the Jaipur Ringus Highway with Prakash Asphaltings & Toll Highways.

Despite the company's assertion of no current links to the contractor, the ED is scrutinizing alleged financial misconduct. This includes a reported Rs 17,000 crore diversion, highlighted in a SEBI report, and suspected concealment of related parties in financial disclosures. Reliance Group has refuted any fiscal impropriety, maintaining that its past financial activities were adequately reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI Innovation Takes Center Stage at IIFT's 15th Indian Management Conclave

AI Innovation Takes Center Stage at IIFT's 15th Indian Management Conclave

 India
2
UPPCL Chairman Prioritizes Uninterrupted Power Supply During Festivals

UPPCL Chairman Prioritizes Uninterrupted Power Supply During Festivals

 India
3
NHPC's Solar Leap: Karnisar Project Set for October Completion

NHPC's Solar Leap: Karnisar Project Set for October Completion

 India
4
Property Dealers Charged for Fraud in Jammu and Kashmir

Property Dealers Charged for Fraud in Jammu and Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025