Left Menu

ICICI Bank Faces Hefty GST Demand

ICICI Bank has been issued a demand notice for Rs 216.27 crore by tax authorities over an alleged GST shortfall. The notice relates to services for customers maintaining specific minimum balances. The bank, previously engaged in litigation over similar issues, plans to respond within the required timeframe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:20 IST
ICICI Bank Faces Hefty GST Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ICICI Bank has received a substantial demand notice from tax authorities, citing an alleged short payment of GST amounting to Rs 216.27 crore. The notice claims discrepancies in GST payments related to services provided to customers who maintain a specified minimum balance in their accounts.

According to a regulatory filing, the notice was delivered on September 29, 2025, under the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. The bank is no stranger to such issues, as it has been involved in litigation over similar matters in the past.

Given the significant financial impact of the current demand, which surpasses materiality thresholds, ICICI Bank has decided to report the issue and plans to file a detailed response to the authorities within the prescribed timelines.

TRENDING

1
AI Innovation Takes Center Stage at IIFT's 15th Indian Management Conclave

AI Innovation Takes Center Stage at IIFT's 15th Indian Management Conclave

 India
2
UPPCL Chairman Prioritizes Uninterrupted Power Supply During Festivals

UPPCL Chairman Prioritizes Uninterrupted Power Supply During Festivals

 India
3
NHPC's Solar Leap: Karnisar Project Set for October Completion

NHPC's Solar Leap: Karnisar Project Set for October Completion

 India
4
Property Dealers Charged for Fraud in Jammu and Kashmir

Property Dealers Charged for Fraud in Jammu and Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025