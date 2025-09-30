Ola Electric Secures Approval for Rs 878 Crore Fund Raise

Ola Electric Mobility's unit garnered board and shareholder approval to raise Rs 878 crore through a strategic issuance of preference shares.

Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd announced the sanction to issue 87.76 crore non-cumulative and non-participating Series A Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares. Each share will have a face value of Rs 10, aiming for a cumulative consideration of Rs 877.64 crore through a private placement.

The subsidiary's shares saw a notable 4.98% rise, closing at Rs 56.66 on the BSE.