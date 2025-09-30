Ola Electric Secures Approval for Rs 878 Crore Fund Raise
Ola Electric Mobility's unit has been approved to raise Rs 878 crore through preference shares. The Bengaluru-based firm plans to issue Series A Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares as a preferential private placement. Its shares rose 4.98% to Rs 56.66 on the BSE.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Ola Electric Mobility's unit garnered board and shareholder approval to raise Rs 878 crore through a strategic issuance of preference shares.
Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd announced the sanction to issue 87.76 crore non-cumulative and non-participating Series A Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares. Each share will have a face value of Rs 10, aiming for a cumulative consideration of Rs 877.64 crore through a private placement.
The subsidiary's shares saw a notable 4.98% rise, closing at Rs 56.66 on the BSE.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former DR Congo President Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death in Absentia
Action Ordered Against Absent MSRTC Depot Heads Amid Rains
Om Metallogic Gears Up for Rs. 22.35 Crore IPO on BSE SME Platform
India to Launch Onboard E-Observer System to Boost Tuna Data and Exports
PM Modi asks Delhi BJP workers to celebrate every festival observed in different parts of India, calls national capital 'mini India'.