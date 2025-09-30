Left Menu

Ola Electric Secures Approval for Rs 878 Crore Fund Raise

Ola Electric Mobility's unit has been approved to raise Rs 878 crore through preference shares. The Bengaluru-based firm plans to issue Series A Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares as a preferential private placement. Its shares rose 4.98% to Rs 56.66 on the BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:10 IST
Ola Electric Secures Approval for Rs 878 Crore Fund Raise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ola Electric Mobility's unit garnered board and shareholder approval to raise Rs 878 crore through a strategic issuance of preference shares.

Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd announced the sanction to issue 87.76 crore non-cumulative and non-participating Series A Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares. Each share will have a face value of Rs 10, aiming for a cumulative consideration of Rs 877.64 crore through a private placement.

The subsidiary's shares saw a notable 4.98% rise, closing at Rs 56.66 on the BSE.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Prescription Drug Deal: A Price Cut Revolution

Trump's Prescription Drug Deal: A Price Cut Revolution

 Global
2
FCC Chair Defends Stance on Broadcast Regulation

FCC Chair Defends Stance on Broadcast Regulation

 United States
3
Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

 India
4
Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025