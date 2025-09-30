Impact of Brazil's Soy Moratorium Suspension

In a significant move, Carlos Jacques Gomes, the reporting counselor for Brazil's CADE antitrust agency, has voted to suspend the long-standing soy moratorium pact.

This agreement, held by global grain traders for nearly two decades, is designed to prevent deforestation in the Amazon rainforest by discouraging soy purchases from farms that have cleared land post-July 2008.

The potential suspension of this vital initiative raises alarm among environmentalists and policymakers, underscoring the ongoing tension between agricultural expansion and environmental preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)