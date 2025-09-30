Impact of Brazil's Soy Moratorium Suspension
Carlos Jacques Gomes, an antitrust agency reporting counselor, has proposed to suspend Brazil's 20-year-old soy moratorium. This voluntary pact among top grain exporters prevents the purchase of soy from farms that cleared Amazon land post-July 2008. Its suspension raises environmental concerns regarding deforestation impacts.
In a significant move, Carlos Jacques Gomes, the reporting counselor for Brazil's CADE antitrust agency, has voted to suspend the long-standing soy moratorium pact.
This agreement, held by global grain traders for nearly two decades, is designed to prevent deforestation in the Amazon rainforest by discouraging soy purchases from farms that have cleared land post-July 2008.
The potential suspension of this vital initiative raises alarm among environmentalists and policymakers, underscoring the ongoing tension between agricultural expansion and environmental preservation.
