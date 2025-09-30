Left Menu

From Clean Markets to Poetic Movements: Swachhata Samvad Inspires Change

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs' 'Swachhta Samvad' emphasized cleanliness. Dr. N B Majumdar highlighted environmental impacts like global warming. Officials visited vendors for awareness, organized a 'Swachhotsav' poem contest, and a Nukkad Natak performance, advocating waste segregation and promoting better habits among the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:34 IST
Department of Food and Public Distribution, observes Swachhotsav under 'Swachhata Hi Seva-2025'(Photo/Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution hosted a 'Swachhta Samvad' on September 23, focusing on extensive cleanliness initiatives. Dr N B Majumdar of Sulabh International underscored the dual importance of maintaining clean surroundings and addressing global environmental issues to prevent climatic disruptions.

On September 24, 2025, departmental officials engaged with vendors at the Krishi Bhawan market to spread cleanliness awareness. They cleaned the area, distributed dustbins, and promoted proper waste disposal. A 'Swachhotsav' poem contest followed on September 26, showcasing the campaign's achievements and ideas for a garbage-free future.

Concluding the series of events, employees staged a Nukkad Natak at Krishi Bhawan on September 29. The street play emphasized waste management and instilling responsible habits in youth, advocating for collective community efforts toward cleanliness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

