BJP Criticizes UPA for Inaction Post 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad criticizes the UPA government as 'weak' after Congress leader P. Chidambaram reveals India considered military retaliation post-26/11 attacks, but was deterred by international pressure. Prasad demands responses from Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi regarding their stance during the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:10 IST
BJP Criticizes UPA for Inaction Post 26/11 Mumbai Attacks
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday accused the UPA government, led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, of being 'weak' in its response to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Prasad's remarks follow former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram's recent revelations that military retaliation was considered but ultimately not pursued due to international pressure.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad highlighted Chidambaram's admission that despite favoring action against Pakistan at the time, he was stopped by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Prime Minister's silence. Prasad questioned Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on their roles and responses during the crisis.

Chidambaram, reflecting on the situation, noted global pressures, including personal visits from officials like then U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, urging restraint. Meanwhile, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Pralhad Joshi criticized the Congress for its handling of the attacks, with Rijiju asserting that India today would not tolerate such terrorist acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

