Democratic Youth Federation Holds Vigil Amid Rising Calls for Inquiry in Karur Stampede

In a poignant gesture, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), organized a candlelight vigil on Tuesday in Rameswaram. The vigil was a tribute to the victims of the Karur stampede, a tragic event that recently claimed 41 lives.

The solemn meeting, chaired by DYFI Taluka Committee member M Rupa, drew many attendees, including key officials like District Secretary Marikumar and Taluka Secretary Advocate K Kalaichelvan. Also present were Taluka Treasurer K W Bala and Taluka Committee Member Advocate Jenisha, alongside others such as K Bhagyaraj, M Vasant Munees, and Hrithik.

Concurrently, Tamil Maanila Congress General Secretary AS Munavar Basha has heightened political tensions by calling for the resignation of Chief Minister Stalin and the arrest of senior officials in connection with the stampede. Basha emphasized the pressing need for a CBI inquiry, reflecting widespread demands from multiple political parties. Addressing concerns over the choice of venue for the rally by actor Vijay, Basha said, "Most political parties in Tamil Nadu will ask for a CBI inquiry into the incident." Meanwhile, a team led by BJP MP Hema Malini visited Karur, noting the inadequacy of the venue for such a large gathering.