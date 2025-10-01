Iron Ore Tensions: Australia and China's Economic Chess Game

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese voiced his concerns over a report suggesting China's state iron ore buyer halted purchases from miner BHP amidst ongoing annual price negotiations. Bloomberg News disclosed that China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG) has advised the country's steelmakers to pause acquisitions of dollar-denominated seaborne iron ore cargoes from BHP.

Albanese insisted on the importance of free market operations, emphasizing Australia's interest in exporting iron ore to China without restrictions. CMRG has remained silent on requests for comment, while BHP's spokesperson refrained from addressing commercial negotiations.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers plans to meet with BHP CEO Mike Henry as the miner's shares saw a slight dip. Analysts speculate Chinese steel mills may offset BHP volumes by sourcing from other miners, albeit at increased costs, presenting further economic challenges.