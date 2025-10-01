Raipur Gears Up for Pivotal Police Conference on National Security

This year's All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police is poised to hold its sessions in Raipur, Chhattisgarh's capital, from November 28 to 30. The focus will be on pivotal internal security issues such as combatting Naxalism, enhancing counter-terrorism efforts, tackling drug control, improving cyber security, and bolstering border management.

The 60th annual national conference is scheduled to open with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver the valedictory address. The event will be hosted at the new Marine Drive complex in New Raipur, drawing participation from top police officials nationwide.

Key discussions will be centered around ongoing efforts and future strategies to address security threats, with particular emphasis on Naxal-affected areas. Joint strategies in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region have already seen success. This conference marks Modi's second visit to the region in two months, underscoring its significance.

