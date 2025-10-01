PM Modi Hails RSS: Celebrating a Century of Nation-Building Commitment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday commended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its unwavering dedication to nation-building as the organization marked its 100th anniversary. Acknowledging the impact of the RSS over the decades, he likened its nurturing of lives to civilizations flourishing along mighty rivers.

Addressing the centenary celebrations in New Delhi, Modi noted the founding of the RSS on Vijayadashami was no coincidence, as the festival represents the victory of good over evil. Modi paid tribute to the founder, KB Hedgewar, and highlighted the collective service offered by RSS volunteers to the nation.

The Prime Minister marked the occasion by unveiling a special postage stamp and Rs 100 coin, underscoring the RSS's national contributions. He articulated that the diverse units within the RSS share a unified 'Nation First' vision, established in 1925 in Nagpur by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar to foster societal responsibility.

