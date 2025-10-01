Left Menu

Russian Refinery Blaze Under Control: No Drone Involvement

A fire at a major Russian oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region has been controlled. Despite concerns, officials confirm the blaze was not caused by a Ukrainian drone attack but was of a technological nature. Residents were initially worried about possible enemy involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:33 IST
Russian Refinery Blaze Under Control: No Drone Involvement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant fire at one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the Yaroslavl region has been successfully controlled, according to the local emergencies ministry.

The blaze, which ignited on Wednesday, was initially feared to be the result of a Ukrainian drone attack targeting Russian refineries, but officials clarified it was technological.

Regional Governor Mikhail Yevrayev stated publicly that residents' concerns were unwarranted, assuring them that the incident had no connection to any external attack.

TRENDING

1
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: No Charges for UPI Transactions, Exploring Digital Phone Locks

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: No Charges for UPI Transactions, Exploring Dig...

 India
2
Poland Extends Border Controls Amid Migration Concerns

Poland Extends Border Controls Amid Migration Concerns

 Poland
3
Adani Green Energy Expands Renewable Capacity with New Projects

Adani Green Energy Expands Renewable Capacity with New Projects

 India
4
Bajaj Auto Accelerates: September Sales See 9% Surge

Bajaj Auto Accelerates: September Sales See 9% Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025