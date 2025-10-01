Russian Refinery Blaze Under Control: No Drone Involvement

A significant fire at one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the Yaroslavl region has been successfully controlled, according to the local emergencies ministry.

The blaze, which ignited on Wednesday, was initially feared to be the result of a Ukrainian drone attack targeting Russian refineries, but officials clarified it was technological.

Regional Governor Mikhail Yevrayev stated publicly that residents' concerns were unwarranted, assuring them that the incident had no connection to any external attack.