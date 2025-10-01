U.S. Grants Extension to Serbia's Russian-Owned Oil Firm NIS

The United States Treasury has made a decisive move regarding Serbia's Russian-owned oil company, NIS. In a statement on Wednesday, NIS announced that a special license has been granted, delaying the enforcement of full sanctions.

This license ensures that NIS can continue its operations uninterrupted until October 8. The American decision highlights the strategic importance of NIS, as it operates Serbia's only oil refinery, a vital energy resource for the Balkan region.

The extension comes amid growing international scrutiny of Russian-linked businesses, reflecting the complex geopolitical landscape influencing energy resources and economic policies.

