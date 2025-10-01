Left Menu

U.S. Grants Extension to Serbia's Russian-Owned Oil Firm NIS

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has issued a special license to delay imposing full sanctions on Serbia's Russian-owned oil company NIS, allowing it to continue operations until October 8. NIS runs the sole oil refinery in Serbia, crucial for the Balkan nation's energy supply.

  Serbia

The United States Treasury has made a decisive move regarding Serbia's Russian-owned oil company, NIS. In a statement on Wednesday, NIS announced that a special license has been granted, delaying the enforcement of full sanctions.

This license ensures that NIS can continue its operations uninterrupted until October 8. The American decision highlights the strategic importance of NIS, as it operates Serbia's only oil refinery, a vital energy resource for the Balkan region.

The extension comes amid growing international scrutiny of Russian-linked businesses, reflecting the complex geopolitical landscape influencing energy resources and economic policies.

