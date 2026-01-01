A fire was sparked at the Ilskiy oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region after being hit by debris from a Ukrainian drone. According to local authorities, the blaze was extinguished overnight and no casualties were reported. The incident highlights ongoing tensions in the region.

Since August, Kyiv has intensified its drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, a strategic move to undermine Moscow's financing of its military campaigns in Ukraine. This latest incident underscores the heightened stakes in the ongoing conflict.

Local authorities posted on Telegram, confirming the fire was extinguished without casualties. The regularity of these attacks indicates a calculated effort by Kyiv to disrupt and degrade Russia's logistical capabilities.

