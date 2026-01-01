Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Sparks Fire at Russian Oil Refinery

A fire broke out at the Ilskiy oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region, sparked by debris from a Ukrainian drone. Local authorities reported no casualties and successfully extinguished the fire overnight. Kyiv continues to increase drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, aiming to pressure Moscow's military funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 01-01-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 15:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

A fire was sparked at the Ilskiy oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region after being hit by debris from a Ukrainian drone. According to local authorities, the blaze was extinguished overnight and no casualties were reported. The incident highlights ongoing tensions in the region.

Since August, Kyiv has intensified its drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, a strategic move to undermine Moscow's financing of its military campaigns in Ukraine. This latest incident underscores the heightened stakes in the ongoing conflict.

Local authorities posted on Telegram, confirming the fire was extinguished without casualties. The regularity of these attacks indicates a calculated effort by Kyiv to disrupt and degrade Russia's logistical capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

