Eni Set to Boost Mozambique's LNG Production with New Investment

Italian energy conglomerate Eni is on the brink of solidifying a major investment move for Mozambique's second floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) platform in a ceremony in the capital, Maputo, scheduled for Thursday.

The Coral North platform is set to bolster Mozambique's LNG output significantly, delivering an additional 3.5 million metric tons annually once operational. This expansion will effectively double the nation's existing production capacity from the offshore Rovuma Basin.

Despite security challenges impacting other onshore LNG projects by competitors like TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil, Eni's offshore operations, including the Coral South platform launched in 2022, remain unaffected, ensuring steady progress in Mozambique's LNG sector.

