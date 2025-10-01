Left Menu

Maharashtra Extends Crop Survey Deadline Amid Natural Calamities

Maharashtra has extended the crop survey deadline for the Kharif season to October 31 due to heavy rains and natural calamities. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule emphasized the importance of diligence for 100% completion. Chief Minister Fadnavis reported 60 lakh hectares of damage due to weather events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:21 IST
Maharashtra Extends Crop Survey Deadline Amid Natural Calamities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has announced an extension for the Kharif season crop survey deadline, now set for October 31. This decision follows adverse weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and natural calamities, causing damage to agricultural land.

Initially, the survey period was extended by two weeks from its original September 30 deadline. However, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has granted an additional one-month extension, urging strict monitoring for timely completion. District collectors are tasked with ensuring officials visit fields to finalize the survey.

The Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, highlighted that an estimated 60 lakh hectares of agricultural land have suffered due to floods and rains, underlining the urgency and importance of this survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Casino Group Faces Trial: Allegations of Corruption and Price Manipulation

Casino Group Faces Trial: Allegations of Corruption and Price Manipulation

 France
2
FTSE 100 Hits New High Amid Healthcare Surge and U.S. Political Turmoil

FTSE 100 Hits New High Amid Healthcare Surge and U.S. Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Pakistan's Financial Resurgence: Timely Eurobond Repayment

Pakistan's Financial Resurgence: Timely Eurobond Repayment

 Pakistan
4
Devastating Floods in Odesa: A Tragic Reality

Devastating Floods in Odesa: A Tragic Reality

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025