Maharashtra Extends Crop Survey Deadline Amid Natural Calamities

The Maharashtra government has announced an extension for the Kharif season crop survey deadline, now set for October 31. This decision follows adverse weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and natural calamities, causing damage to agricultural land.

Initially, the survey period was extended by two weeks from its original September 30 deadline. However, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has granted an additional one-month extension, urging strict monitoring for timely completion. District collectors are tasked with ensuring officials visit fields to finalize the survey.

The Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, highlighted that an estimated 60 lakh hectares of agricultural land have suffered due to floods and rains, underlining the urgency and importance of this survey.

