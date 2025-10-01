Tragedy Strikes at Phosphate Mine in Pakistan

A devastating incident unfolded in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when a phosphate mine collapsed, claiming the lives of four workers while injuring three others.

The catastrophic event took place on Tuesday in the Raghuia Malkaan area of Abbottabad district. Rescue teams quickly responded, dealing with the harrowing task of retrieving three bodies from the rubble.

The injured were promptly shifted to a nearby hospital for urgent care. Unfortunately, a fourth miner succumbed to injuries at the medical facility, underscoring the tragic nature of the incident.

