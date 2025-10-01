Left Menu

India Inc's Hope for a December Rate Cut by RBI

India Inc has termed the Reserve Bank of India's decision to maintain the interest rate as 'balanced,' with hopes for a rate cut in December. The monetary policy stance remains 'neutral,' allowing flexibility for future adjustments amidst positive growth projections and easing inflationary pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:41 IST
India Inc's Hope for a December Rate Cut by RBI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India Inc welcomed the Reserve Bank's decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.5%, calling it a 'balanced' approach. Industry leaders expressed optimism for a rate cut come December, amid signs of economic resilience and optimistic growth projections.

The RBI's monetary policy committee unanimously voted to maintain a neutral policy stance, giving it the flexibility to adjust rates as needed. The decision reflects confidence in the economy's underlying strength, buoyed by recent policy initiatives like GST rationalization.

As inflation pressures ease, stakeholders are optimistic about future rate cuts, anticipating stable borrowing costs that would foster economic growth during the festive season and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana CM Saini Criticizes AAP's Broken Promises to Women

Haryana CM Saini Criticizes AAP's Broken Promises to Women

 India
2
Detroit Tigers' Pitch Shatters Camera Lens and Guardians' Hopes

Detroit Tigers' Pitch Shatters Camera Lens and Guardians' Hopes

 Global
3
Abandoned Infant Found near Railway Track in Kathua

Abandoned Infant Found near Railway Track in Kathua

 India
4
GST Boosts Festive Car Sales Surge

GST Boosts Festive Car Sales Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025