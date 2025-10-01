India Inc's Hope for a December Rate Cut by RBI

India Inc welcomed the Reserve Bank's decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.5%, calling it a 'balanced' approach. Industry leaders expressed optimism for a rate cut come December, amid signs of economic resilience and optimistic growth projections.

The RBI's monetary policy committee unanimously voted to maintain a neutral policy stance, giving it the flexibility to adjust rates as needed. The decision reflects confidence in the economy's underlying strength, buoyed by recent policy initiatives like GST rationalization.

As inflation pressures ease, stakeholders are optimistic about future rate cuts, anticipating stable borrowing costs that would foster economic growth during the festive season and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)