Maharashtra Greenlights 204-km Nagpur-Chandrapur Highway, Boosting State Infrastructure

The Maharashtra Cabinet has cleared the construction of a 204-km four-lane highway from Nagpur to Chandrapur, led by CM Devendra Fadnavis. Emphasizing streamlined processes, Fadnavis called for proactive planning to avoid project delays, enhance infrastructure development, and incorporate tourism-friendly amenities along the highway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:08 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra government has announced the approval of a major infrastructure project—a 204-kilometer, four-lane concrete highway linking Nagpur to Chandrapur. The decision, announced during the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, underscores the state's ambitious infrastructure agenda.

The Nagpur-Chandrapur Highway, which also includes an 11-kilometer connecting road to Chandrapur city, comes with a project cost of Rs 2,353.39 crore, encompassing land acquisition expenses. In a strategic move to enhance connectivity, CM Fadnavis has also directed the proposal of an additional highway extending from Chandrapur to Mul.

Emphasizing holistic development, Fadnavis instructed to build an 'ecosystem' around the highway, integrating future road constructions with pre-planned land acquisition. The Chief Minister underscored the importance of completing projects within deadlines to prevent financial overspending due to delays, highlighting ongoing infrastructure initiatives worth Rs 10 lakh crore across Maharashtra.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with other state officials, participated in the meeting. Fadnavis called for upcoming projects to be listed on the Gatishakti portal, ensuring smoother execution and transparency. He also urged the expansion of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation's capabilities to expedite project completion.

In alignment with modern practices, Fadnavis advocated for leveraging technological solutions and expert manpower to ensure accountability and efficiency in infrastructure projects. Infrastructure enhancements for tourism, including facilities like toilets, fuel stations, and food marts along the Samruddhi Highway, were also discussed. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation is tasked to spearhead these initiatives with investor participation, aiming for a sustainable development model.

