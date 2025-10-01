Subdued Power Demand Amid Rain Keeps Temperatures Cool

In September, power consumption in the country saw a meager increase of 3.21%, totaling 145.91 billion units. The widespread rainfall this month helped keep temperatures stable, curbing the demand for power.

Though official predictions had anticipated a peak power demand of 277 gigawatts, the actual demand only reached 229.15 GW, reflecting a significant shortfall.

Experts suggest that the moderation in temperature and excess rainfall in October will likely keep power demand subdued, limiting the usage of cooling appliances such as air conditioners.