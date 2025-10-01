Left Menu

Subdued Power Demand Amid Rain Keeps Temperatures Cool

Power consumption grew marginally to 145.91 billion units in September due to widespread rain, which moderated temperatures. The peak demand of 229.15 GW fell short of projected levels. The trend is expected to continue in October with predicted higher-than-average rainfall affecting cooling appliance use.

In September, power consumption in the country saw a meager increase of 3.21%, totaling 145.91 billion units. The widespread rainfall this month helped keep temperatures stable, curbing the demand for power.

Though official predictions had anticipated a peak power demand of 277 gigawatts, the actual demand only reached 229.15 GW, reflecting a significant shortfall.

Experts suggest that the moderation in temperature and excess rainfall in October will likely keep power demand subdued, limiting the usage of cooling appliances such as air conditioners.

