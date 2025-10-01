Market Fluctuations Amid Government Shutdown Threat and Soft Jobs Data

The U.S. stock markets experienced declines on Wednesday, driven by soft private payroll numbers and heightened concerns about a potential federal government shutdown's impact on economic data and central bank policy decisions.

Investors have adjusted their expectations, heavily betting on a 25-basis-point rate cut at the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting after the ADP National Employment Report disclosed a significant drop in private payrolls, marking the largest fall in two-and-a-half years.

In the stock market, healthcare stocks emerged as top performers, with Moderna and Regeneron hitting over 6% gains while communication services and tech sectors, including Meta Platforms and Nvidia, saw declines. Additionally, Nike's shares climbed after reporting unexpected revenue growth.

