Himachal Pradesh Boosts Emergency Services with New Fire Tenders and Forensic Vans

In a robust effort to enhance emergency response capabilities, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off 14 new fire tenders in Shimla on Wednesday. Acquired at a cost of Rs 6.70 crore, these vehicles will be deployed across various districts, including Shimla, Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, and Hamirpur.

The strategic allocation of these fire tenders aims to address the needs of both remote and densely populated areas, ensuring prompt responses to fire emergencies. The state government has also earmarked Rs 23 crore for additional fire tenders to further bolster the fleet, underlining its commitment to strengthening fire services with sufficient financial resources.

CM Sukhu also announced plans to fortify the manpower by recruiting 700 Home Guard posts soon. Additionally, six cutting-edge mobile forensic vans, equipped with advanced technology, were flagged off from Shimla on Tuesday. Priced at Rs 65 lakh each, these vans are set to enhance the efficiency of police investigations with rapid, reliable forensic support.

